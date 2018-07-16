Planned Parenthood: ‘Protect #FreedomToFck’

Planned Parenthood Nyc Action’s New Fundraising Campaigntouting The “freedom To F**k” Comes In The Wake Of President Donald Trump’s Nomination Of Judge Brett Kavanaugh To The Supreme Court.

“New Yorkers have more sex than the rest of America (Woo! We did it!),” touts Planned Parenthood NYCAction. “Planned Parenthood of New York City is here to make sure that everyone has access to the sexual and reproductive health care services they need.”

“F**k man spreaders … f**k anyone who can afford their rent, f**k whoever has a washer/dryer in their f**king apartments,” the video continues.

The clearly stated message at the conclusion of the video is “F**k New York and everyone in it. Protect our right to safely f**k whoever the f**k we want. Donate to Planned Parenthood.” – READ MORE

