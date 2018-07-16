True Pundit

Panic: Democrats Rush To Sell Teslas After Elon Musk Donates to GOP

Elon Musk was one of the top fifty donors to the House Republican’s “Protect the House” PAC, sending in nearly $40,000, according to Salon.

Other donors sent more than a quarter-million to benefit House Republicans, but many Democrats question Musk’s relatively small donation because of his position on climate change.

Although Musk claims to donate as a type of foot-in-the-door, many Democrats do not see it that way. Some feel it is an abandonment of liberals while others are planning to sell Tesla stock and boycott their products.

Not every liberal group abandoned Musk, however. The strongest defense came from the climate activists at the Sierra Club. – READ MORE

 

Democrats are not thrilled with Elon Musk following his donation to a House Republican PAC.

