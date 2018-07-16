Panic: Democrats Rush To Sell Teslas After Elon Musk Donates to GOP

Elon Musk was one of the top fifty donors to the House Republican’s “Protect the House” PAC, sending in nearly $40,000, according to Salon.

Other donors sent more than a quarter-million to benefit House Republicans, but many Democrats question Musk’s relatively small donation because of his position on climate change.

Although Musk claims to donate as a type of foot-in-the-door, many Democrats do not see it that way. Some feel it is an abandonment of liberals while others are planning to sell Tesla stock and boycott their products.

Well at least most of his Tesla customers aren’t liberals…oh wait… https://t.co/EprZqN0AQX — andy lassner (@andylassner) July 14, 2018

Nice to know the person responsible for making electric cars is able to divorce himself from climate change by donating to the very people who deny its existence. I traded my Tesla in last week after my friend’s Tesla caught on fire, so I saved a trip https://t.co/rDqiERd8qt — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 14, 2018

Just sold my @Tesla stock. — Zach Hunter (@zachjhunter) July 14, 2018

Not every liberal group abandoned Musk, however. The strongest defense came from the climate activists at the Sierra Club. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1