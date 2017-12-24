Politics
Planned Parenthood Asks for Holiday Donations in Mike Pence’s Name
Planned Parenthood is inviting supporters to celebrate Christmas by donating to its abortion business in pro-life Vice President Mike Pence’s name.
“Want to make it a holiday season Mike Pence will never forget?” the organization tweeted. “Consider donating to Planned Parenthood ‘in honor’ of the vice president …”
Want to make it a holiday season Mike Pence will never forget? Consider donating to Planned Parenthood "in honor" of the vice president — or check out some of our other "gift" ideas: https://t.co/v0WUx5fcIV pic.twitter.com/GYxGX7sr16
— Planned Parenthood (@PPact) December 22, 2017
If donating to an abortion business in the name of the vice president of the United States doesn’t exactly say “Christmas” to you, Planned Parenthood has other “gift” ideas for Pence, including condoms, a Colin Kaepernick jersey, and an LGBT “Rainbow Resist Flag.”
“So spoil Mike Pence with some condoms this holiday season!” invites Planned Parenthood. “Condoms come in a wide range of sizes, textures — and even flavors. There are so many fun options to choose from.” – READ MORE
