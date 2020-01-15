Plane Dumps Fuel On California Schoolchildren After Emergency U-Turn To LAX

A Delta flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Shanghai made an emergency U-turn on Tuesday, dumping fuel on a group of schoolchildren as it returned to LAX, according to CBS Los Angeles. The plane departed shortly after 11 a.m.
— Bodiaz Rising ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BodiazRising) January 14, 2020
UPDATE***
All PTs below evaluated by FF and released w/ minor inj-denying xport to hosp.
Park Ave Elem #Cudahy
31 patients (20 children & 11 adults) |
Tweedy Elem #SouthGate
6 patients |
Graham Elem #FlorenceGraham
1 adult patient |
San Gabriel Elementary #SouthGate 6 patients
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020
LA County firefighters report that students at Park Avenue Elementary School report that 17 children and 9 adults were exposed to an unknown type of fuel, and were evaluated by paramedics on scene. – READ MORE