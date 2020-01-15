Plane Dumps Fuel On California Schoolchildren After Emergency U-Turn To LAX

Share:

A Delta flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Shanghai made an emergency U-turn on Tuesday, dumping fuel on a group of schoolchildren as it returned to LAX, according to CBS Los Angeles. The plane departed shortly after 11 a.m.

LA County firefighters report that students at Park Avenue Elementary School report that 17 children and 9 adults were exposed to an unknown type of fuel, and were evaluated by paramedics on scene. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.