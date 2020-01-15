Plane Dumps Fuel On California Schoolchildren After Emergency U-Turn To LAX

A Delta flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Shanghai made an emergency U-turn on Tuesday, dumping fuel on a group of schoolchildren as it returned to LAX, according to CBS Los Angeles. The plane departed shortly after 11 a.m.

UPDATE***

All PTs below evaluated by FF and released w/ minor inj-denying xport to hosp.

Park Ave Elem #Cudahy

31 patients (20 children & 11 adults) |

Tweedy Elem #SouthGate

6 patients |

Graham Elem #FlorenceGraham

1 adult patient |

San Gabriel Elementary #SouthGate 6 patients — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020

LA County firefighters report that students at Park Avenue Elementary School report that 17 children and 9 adults were exposed to an unknown type of fuel, and were evaluated by paramedics on scene.