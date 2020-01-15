Pelosi meddling in Dem primary? Senate trial delay a setback for Sanders

Is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi using the articles of impeachment as a way to meddle in the Democratic presidential primary?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is making the argument that the Senate will take up President Trump’s trial at the precise time Sen. Bernie Sanders needs to be campaigning in the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

“IT BENEFITS JOE BIDEN” – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Nancy Pelosi delayed delivering the impeachment articles to hurt Bernie Sanders’ campaign. | @CarleyShimkus pic.twitter.com/ixTvTuIGyR — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) January 13, 2020

“This benefits Joe Biden. This harms Sen. Sanders who is in first place (in Iowa) and could become their nominee,” McCarthy argued to Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

He said Sanders will be "stuck in a chair" in the Senate. The same can be said for another Biden rival, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.