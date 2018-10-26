Pittsburgh Wants To Revoke Chick-fil-A’s Sponsorship Of Children’s Marathon. No Prizes For Guessing Why.

The leftist blackballing of Chick-fil-A never ends, no matter how popular and successful the fast-food chain becomes. Now, the city of Pittsburgh wants to ban the chicken sandwich empire from sponsoring a children’s event because the company leadership believes in Christian values.

The Pittsburgh City Council has signed a letter asking Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon to drop as part of their event the Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh Kids Marathon one-mile run for children and their families, LifeSiteNews reports. All nine of the council members have called for the fast-food chain’s removal.

“The leadership of Chick-Fil-A has openly and passionately promulgated hateful beliefs against the LGBTQIA+ community,” the letter reads. “Additionally, the company has financed organizations staunchly opposed to same-sex marriage and non-discrimination laws and other groups that equate ‘homosexual behavior and lifestyle’ with lawlessness and in opposition to the ‘the foundation of the family and the basic structure of human society.'”

The letter goes on to warn that Chick-fil-A’s “sponsorship of an event designed to encourage healthy living represents a significant setback” for the city’s desire to be a “more progressive and welcoming city,” asserting that the company’s inclusion will send a “wrong message” to LGBT children – READ MORE