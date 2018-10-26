Chelsea Clinton: Of COURSE I’m Thinking About Running For Office

Contrary to her earlier statements, former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton says she is considering running for public office but she’d only do it if someone “steps down or retires” leaving an open seat.

Clinton made the comments during an appearance at a book event in Scarsdale, New York. She’s promoting her children’s books that are designed to inspire children to “make a difference.”

“I think if someone were to step down or retire and I thought I could do a good job and it matched my talents, I’d have to think if it’s the right choice for me,” Chelsea Clinton told the audience in response to a question about her possible political ambitions.

“I don’t have any plans to run for office, but it is something I think about as I hope every young person thinks about it,” Clinton added. “If you care about what’s happening in the world, you have to care about running for and holding elected office. I hope it’s a question that we ask ourselves.” – READ MORE