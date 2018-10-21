Pittsburgh Aluminum Mill Credits Trump’s Tariffs for Increasing Profits

Alcoa saw a 14 percent increase in revenue in the third quarter thanks to Trump’s tariffs on imported aluminum.

Executives said the company’s aluminum smelters in the U.S. saw a benefit of $27 million thanks to the tariffs on imported aluminum. The price of sold raw aluminum also saw an increase of ten percent a ton due to the tariffs.

Trump’s economic nationalist policies allowed Alcoa to reopen one of its previously closedIndian smelters earlier this year. – READ MORE