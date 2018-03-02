Pint-sized asteroid will make close pass of Earth today, but a much larger one is right behind it

A tiny asteroid will slip by Earth on Friday, March 2nd, coming within around 70,000 miles of our planet as it cruises through the Solar System. The rock, which has been named “2018 DV1,” is quite small, measuring just 23 feet in width, and isn’t considered a danger to Earth. However, the same can’t be said for the much larger asteroid that is right behind it.

On March 7th, the asteroid named “2017 VR12” will make its closest approach to Earth, coming within around 870,000 miles. That’s a much larger buffer zone, but the rock itself is also a great deal more massive than 2018 DV1. 2017 VR12 is thought to measure over 500 feet wide, and might even be as large as 1,500 feet wide based on the most recent observations. That’s large enough to warrant a NASA label of “potentially dangerous.”

According to NASA, both asteroids should pass safely by our planet and aren’t expected to cause much of a headache. That’s obviously good news, especially since the smaller of the two, 2018 DV1, will actually be quite close when it makes its pass. 70,000 miles is a mere hair’s width in cosmic terms, and is well within the orbit of the Moon which orbits at around 240,000 miles. – READ MORE

