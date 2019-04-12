Photos Surface Revealing 2017 ‘Closed-Door’ Meeting Between Rep. Ilhan Omar and Turkish President Erdogan

Conservative Review reporter Jordan Schachtel recently came upon an interesting tidbit in the Tusmo Times, a publication that covers the Somali community in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, area. He found a story there by the Somali-language paper’s founder and editor, Abdirahman Mukhtar, about a “closed-door meeting” that took place in New York City in September 2017 between visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a then-relatively unknown Minnesota state representative named Ilhan Omar.

Omar, a Muslim immigrant from Somalia who won election to the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2018, reportedly led a delegation of Somalis from Minnesota to meet with Erdogan in New York. Erdogan was in town for the annual UN General Assembly meeting and Omar flew in to meet him at a local hotel in downtown New York City.

What is most interesting about this meeting, however, aside from the fact that the President of Turkey agreed to meet with a local Minnesota state legislator, is that it took place in the very same hotel room where Erdogan, either just before or just after his meeting with Omar, met with the assembled top leadership of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood.

This is obvious from the room’s carpeting and table and chairs arrangement: here is Erdogan posing with Ilhan Omar. – READ MORE