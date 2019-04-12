Google under fire for dubbing ‘Unplanned’ film ‘propaganda’

Google is the latest tech giant to be accused of bias against the newly released pro-life film “Unplanned,” with the search engine listing the movie as “propaganda.”

“Unplanned” is the story of a Planned Parenthood clinic director who becomes an anti-abortion activist.

The Daily Signal’s Kelsey Bolar noted Thursday that Google classifies “Unplanned” as a “drama/propaganda.”

“Who knew that ‘propaganda’ was a movie genre? Google once again exposing its gross political bias,” Bolar tweeted a screenshot of search results, which have been verified by Fox News.

LIBERAL COMEDIAN KNOCKS ‘UNPLANNED’ AS ‘MOSTLY MADE-UP’ PROPAGANDA

Another Twitter user compared the search results of "Unplanned" with those of left-leaning films like the Dick Cheney biopic "Vice" and the documentaries of Michael Moore. None of them were considered "propaganda" by Google.