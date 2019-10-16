Photos Surface of CNN President Zucker’s Wife at Multiple Parties with Jeffrey Epstein’s Lady Pimp

Anti-Trump CNN Chief Jeff Zucker’s wife is gal pals with Jeffrey Epstein’s lady pimp Ghislaine Maxwell.

Pictures tell the story here more than words. Numerous photos have surfaced of Caryn Zucker spending time in public with Maxwell as well as Huma Abedin, the wife of child sex-offender Anthony Weiner.

Zucker and his wife recently split up after 21 years together but most of the photos predate the official split.

There is always more to the story when you dig. Media bosses, their wives and women and pimps linked to child sex offenders all sharing time in the same social circles.

We wonder how deep this rabbit hole goes.