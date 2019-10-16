Clinton Insider Who Predicted Epstein’s Prison Death Offers Grim News for Dem Mega-Donor Ed Buck

He predicted Jefferey Epstein would not make it to trial alive.

And he was dead right. Epstein died suspiciously in federal prison.

Now Larry Nichols, who spent years on the Clinton payroll developing and executing dirty tricks aand political black-bag Ops, has bad news for Ed Buck.

Buck is a high-profile, millionaire Democratic benefactor who has contributed and bundled large amounts of cash to Democrats including Schiff, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and the list goes on and on. Buck was arrested last month after a nearly-dead man escaped from Buck’s home after Buck allegedly plied him with meth.

Two men previously died at Buck’s mansion from drug overdoses but Buck was never charged by Los Angeles Police. Finally, Buck was charged in Sept. with running a drug house and doping up victims and then allegedly acting out his twisted sexual fantasies on the incapacitated victims, according to prosecutors.

Buck targeted homeless men, according to prosecutors.

Nichols is the consumate DC insider and operator. In fact, Bill Clinton in his biography described Nichols as a dangerous man.

Nichols made yet another chilling prediction on his weekly political show on CrowdSource the Truth, about the jailed Buck’s fate.

“I don’t think he will live very long,” Nichols said. “I just don’t believe he’s long for this earth. If anything is keeping him alive right now it’s just how close the time is to Epstein’s mysterious death. That’s probably giving him a little extra time.

“But he won’t make it all the way. No way.”