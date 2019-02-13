PHOTOS: Mexican flags fly at small Beto counter-rally as Trump draws thousands

Mexican flags were waving at the rally of failed Senate candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke tonight as he denounced the effort to build a wall to protect America.

This is Beto O’Rourke crowd – Mexican flags and American Burka – dumb pic.twitter.com/HwbP9hgMxz — 🏃‍♀️💨 Can't Catch Me (@Victori21921904) February 12, 2019

Those weren’t the only two. Here’s another:

And another:

Bingo!! We have a winner in @dmarchuleta2! Not only is the Mexican flag present, it is larger than the American flag, and — in a complete violation of flag etiquette — the Mexican flag is actually higher than the American flag: pic.twitter.com/gvqqZbmLAM — GAB American🐸 (@GuardAmerican) February 12, 2019

Meanwhile, vendors were hawking 2020 merch for the Beto groupies hoping he'll run for president.