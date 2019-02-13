 

PHOTOS: Mexican flags fly at small Beto counter-rally as Trump draws thousands

Mexican flags were waving at the rally of failed Senate candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke tonight as he denounced the effort to build a wall to protect America.

Those weren’t the only two. Here’s another:

And another:

Meanwhile, vendors were hawking 2020 merch for the Beto groupies hoping he’ll run for president.- READ MORE

Staff