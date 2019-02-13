GOP senators Rick Scott, Mike Braun introduce bill to end congressional pensions

Two Republican senators on Tuesday introduced legislation that would eliminate pensions for retiring members of Congress.

Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida introduced their “End Pensions in Congress Act” in the hopes that it will make Washington more efficient.

“If we remove the luxurious perks from Congress, we’ll get better leaders: that’s why I’ll never accept my Senate pension and, if forced to, I pledge to donate every penny to Hoosier charities,” Mr. Braun said in a statement.

Currently, pensions are calculated by averaging a member’s three highest paying salaries, their years in office, and the set accrual rate.- READ MORE