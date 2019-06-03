PHOTOS: Melania Trump Meets the Queen In Iconic Hervé Pierre Hat

First Lady Melania Trump met Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles at Buckingham Palace in London, England, on Monday, in an iconic white hat and matching skirt suit.

Mrs. Trump arrived at Buckingham Palace in a sharp white skirt suit with a crisp navy collar and belt by the Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana, matched to a custom Hervé Pierre double face wool crepe hat with a midnight blue silk hatband. Mrs. Trump’s navy Manolo Blahnik stilettos were nearly dyed-to-match the suit’s collar and belt.

The white hat, as Fashion Notes has chronicled, has become an iconic signature of Mrs. Trump’s. – READ MORE