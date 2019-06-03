Prosecutors: DNA Test Confirms Mollie Tibbetts’ Blood in Illegal Alien’s Trunk

DNA analysis confirms that the blood of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts was in the trunk of illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera’s car, according to prosecutors.

In August 2018, Bahena-Rivera, an illegal alien from Mexico, was charged with Tibbetts’ murder after police said he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman. After a nationwide search, Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in Poweshiek County, Iowa. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and worked on a dairy farm using a stolen ID and Social Security card after allegedly crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as a child.

This week, court records made public reveal that DNA analysis has confirmed that Tibbetts’ blood was, in fact, found in the trunk of the Chevy Malibu owned and driven by Bahena-Rivera.

The records indicate the latest victory in court, before the trial begins, in potentially convicting the illegal alien for Tibbetts’ murder. In October 2018, police said Bahena-Rivera admitted that his Chevy Malibu car, seen on surveillance footage, was in the location of where Tibbetts was last seen. – READ MORE