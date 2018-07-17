PHOTOS: Melania Rocks Heels And Yellow Jacket For Putin Meeting

First lady Melania Trump looked stunning while she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday.

Her yellow jacket made her stand out among a crowd of black and blue, and her yellow heels also made her stand noticeably taller than Putin. – READ MORE

Melania Trump shined Sunday in a gorgeous powder blue coat as she and President Donald Trump touched down at Helsinki-Vantaa airport in Finland.

The first lady descended the steps of Air Force One in the long coat that she paired with a white button up long sleeve shirt and brown leather pants.

She completed the great outfit with loose hair, sunglasses and matching brown flats as she and Trump headed to their hotel ahead of the president’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. – READ MORE

Melania Trump dazzled in a white floral dress with sheer panels Wednesday when she and President Donald Trump arrived at a NATO welcome ceremony in Brussels, Belgium.

The first lady looked gorgeous in a sleeveless, tea-length Elie Saab cocktail dress made of sheer tulle that went down to her knees, per the White House pool report. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1