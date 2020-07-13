Photo of Florida sheriff’s deputy eating lunch with homeless man goes viral

Lunch always tastes better with a friend.

A photo of a Florida sheriff’s deputy and homeless man eating Chick-fil-A for lunch together has gone viral on social media with thousands of shares.

Brownie Lyons and her husband were driving around Lake City on July 2 when they saw Corporal Shane Foote of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office exit his patrol vehicle and remove a chair, WCJB reported on Wednesday.

“We were wondering if he was going to talk to the guy about being on the street but when we pulled out, he had set up the food and was sitting down with him eating,” Lyons recalled.

Then, the two men enjoyed what appeared to be an impromptu Chick-fil-A picnic on the sidewalk. Lyons snapped a photo of the meal and shared it to Facebook, in a post that has since gone viral with over 4,000 shares.

The photographer explained that she was inspired to share the “feel good moment” because good deeds often go unrecognized. – READ MORE

