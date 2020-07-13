Criminal Investigation Expanded Into District Attorney Who Charged Officers In Rayshard Brooks Shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has reportedly expanded its criminal investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard as new questions emerge about the grand jury subpoenas Howard’s office issued in the case involving the death of Rayshard Brooks.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has asked the GBI to expand the scope of its current investigation regarding Howard after Carr learned about subpoenas Howard’s office issued regarding Officer Garrett Rolfe and the use of force against Brooks, whom Rolfe shot after he resisted arrest and fired a taser at him during a DUI arrest.

Howard issued grand jury subpoenas directing the Atlanta Police Department to turn over its “open investigation regarding Garrett Rolfe and the use of force incident.” Fox 5 Atlanta reports:

The subpoena required that the documents be turned over for the “Grand Jury, June/July term on the of 14th day of July.” Other grand jury subpoenas were issued for phone and surveillance camera videos.

Fox 5 notes, however, that these grand jury subpoenas were issued while the grand jury was suspended. The grand jury “had been suspended on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.” – READ MORE

