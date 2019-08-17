Philly protest will support suspect accused of shooting six cops: ‘I don’t understand it,’ police commissioner says

“Sadly, we do have to be there,” Ross added to the station. “I don’t understand it. There’s certain marches I do understand; this is definitely not one of them.”

Organizers told the station they expect between 200 and 300 people to attend the North Philadelphia protest on behalf of Maurice Hill, who finally surrendered to police after nearly a seven-hour standoff Wednesday in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section.

All six officers who were shot sustained injuries that weren’t life threatening and were released from the hospital the same day, KYW reported. – READ MORE