Maher doubles down on call for recession to oust Trump; says it would be ‘very worth’ it

“Real Time” host Bill Maher doubled down Friday on his desire for the U.S. economy to fall into recession in hopes of blocking a second term for President Trump — telling his panel of guests any hardship that results would be “very worth” it.

“I’ve been saying for about two years that I hope we have a recession and people get mad at me,” said Maher, a multimillionaire who would likely be well insulated from a financial downturn.

“I’m just saying we can survive a recession,” he continued. “We’ve had 47 of them. We’ve had one every time there’s a Republican president! They don’t last forever, You know what lasts forever? Wiping out species!”

The HBO star then pointed to a U.N. report warning how many species of plants and animals are at the risk of extinction and went on to blast the Trump administration for rolling back regulations from the Nixon-era Endangered Species Act “like any evil villain would do.”

“So yes, a recession would be very worth getting rid of Donald Trump and these kinds of policies,” Maher reiterated. “A recession would definitely knock him out of office.” – READ MORE