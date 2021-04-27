Philly DA Enjoyed European Excursion as Homicides Spiked

As Philadelphia’s top law enforcement officer spent two weeks on a jaunt through Europe financed by a liberal dark money group, the city witnessed 3 murders, 30 rapes, 63 armed robberies, and 120 assaults with a firearm.

Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner traveled to Germany and Portugal in May 2019, a year in which his city experienced a 12-year high in homicides. Liberal dark money group Fair and Just Prosecution footed the bill for Krasner and other attendees to learn from the European countries how to ease up on crime.

In Germany, the country’s “open” prison system—in which inmates are allowed to come and go on a daily basis—served as an “innovative” example of a “compassionate” and “equitable” justice system for the United States to replicate. Portugal’s decision to decriminalize all drugs, meanwhile, was championed by Fair and Just Prosecution as a life-saving policy American prosecutors could “bring back … to their communities” in an attempt to “reimagine” American policing.

Progressive St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner also attended the trip. She later faced criticism after sources in her office said she was “unreachable” while abroad, leading to a delay in decision-making. Krasner’s office did not return a request for comment on how the trip affected the attorney’s day-to-day work. Gun-possession conviction rates plummeted to just 49 percent in 2019, down 14 points from 2017, the year before Krasner took office.- READ MORE

