Maxine Waters: GOP Criticizing Me to Distract from ‘Domestic Terrorist Insurrection Led by Trump’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) once again defended her loaded rhetoric at a recent protest in Minnesota, describing the sharp criticism in response to her remarks as a Republican effort to “divert attention” from the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot, which she referred to as a “domestic terrorist insurrection” spearheaded by former President Donald Trump.

Waters wrote in a Los Angeles Times op-ed published Thursday:

I attended a peaceful rally to demonstrate my support in this fight to get justice for people of color who are violated and killed day in and day out. While there, I was asked: Ms. Waters, what do we do if we don’t get a guilty verdict? What should protesters do? I responded: “We got to stay on the street. And we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational.” Confronting injustice has been my life’s work.

Now, because of who I am, the right wing and members of Congress who subscribe to the views of groups like QAnon, the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and the KKK have targeted me. Those very people have done so to divert attention from the fact that they aided and abetted a violent, domestic terrorist insurrection led by Donald Trump.

To target me and say that I was violent or encouraging violence is a blatant distortion of the truth.

I am nonviolent.