Peter Strzok Denies Bias: Trump Hatred ‘Expressed out of Deep Patriotism’

Peter Strzok Repeatedly Denied That His Own Political And Partisan Biases Shaped His Conduct As An Fbi Agent During Thursday Testimony Before The House Committee On Oversight And Government Reform.

“Let me be clear, unequivocally, and under oath: Not once in my 26 years of defending our nation did my personal opinions impact any official action I took,” said Strzok during his opening remarks. “This is true for the Clinton email investigation, for the investigation into Russian interference, and for every other investigation I’ve worked on. It is not who I am and it is not something I would ever do. Period.”

Text messages exchanged between Strzok and then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page revealed hostility towards then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and his supporters.

Strzok described his political and partisan opinions as rooted in patriotism: “Those opinions were expressed out of deep patriotism and an unyielding belief in our great American democracy.”

Strzok said personal political and partisan biases do not affect FBI agents’ conduct: “The FBI has a culture … everything we do is dedicated to pursuit of the facts where they lay, and applying the law to those facts. There is no room for personal belief. It is something that is anathema to us. It is simply something culturally that doesn’t occur.”

He also said, “The fact is, after months of investigations there is simply no evidence of bias in my professional actions.” – READ MORE

FBI official Peter Strzok testified Thursday that he can’t recall using his work computer to soften the wording of a statement exonerating Hillary Clinton of mishandling classified information.

The June 2016 edit changed “grossly negligent,” a term that carries legal liability under the Espionage Act, to “extremely careless.”

“My recollection, sir, is that somebody within our office of general counsel did, it was one of the attorneys, I don’t remember which one,” Strzok said. “It was a legal issue that one of the attorneys brought up.”

After a meeting, the change was made on Strzok’s computer.

“I don’t recall specifically when it happened,” he testified.

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., noted that metadata indicated that Strzok’s computer made the change.

“I am aware as well of that metadata,” Strzok said. “My recollection is of working on the draft with a group of us in my office because it was the largest office and taking the inputs of probably five or ten different people.”

Sensenbrenner asked Strzok to confirm that his computer made the change.

“Based on my subsequent review of that metadata, I believe that to be true,” Strzok said.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1