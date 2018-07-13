Poll: Incumbent Red State Democrat Senators in Trouble

A Poll Released By Axios-survey Monkey On Tuesday Shows That Several Incumbent Democrat Senators In States Donald Trump Won In 2016 Up For Re-election In 2018 Are In Danger Of Losing In November.

The poll was conducted in 13 states with competitive Senate races this November over a three week period, beginning on June 11 and ending July 2. About 1,000 respondents were surveyed in each state, and the margin of error for the results in each head-to-head Senate race is about 4.5 percent.

Incumbent Red State Democrat senators in Florida, Indiana, and North Dakota are all losing to their Republican challengers, though the results in all three states are within the margin of error.

In Florida, Republican Gov. Rick Scott leads Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) 49 percent to 46 percent among registered voters.

In Indiana, Republican nominee and businessman Mike Braun leads Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) 49 percent to 47 percent among registered voters.

In North Dakota, Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) leads Sen. Heidi Heitkamp 52 percent to 47 percent among registered voters. (With only 457 respondents, the North Dakota poll’s margin of error was 7.5 percent.) – READ MORE

Bad news for Senate Democrats, who need to hold onto all 10 of the seats they’re defending and pick up an additional two more in order to retake the upper chamber.

A new poll from Axios/SurveyMonkey of battleground states shows that it would be “nearly impossible for Democrats to take back the Senate.” The poll of 12,677 registered voters found that even under the rosiest of circumstances, Democrats might end up losing an additional seat to Republicans.

This latest poll found three Democrats running behind their Republican challengers, while just two Republicans are in danger of losing their seats. Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota both voted for Trump’s first Supreme Court Justice pick, Neil Gorsuch, but are still in danger of losing their seats in their respective Red States. Bill Nelson (D-FL) is also running behind Gov. Rick Scott.

Democrats do have some good news out of Nevada, where Democratic challenger Jacky Rosen leads Sen. Dean Heller by three points. And in Arizona’s open contest, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema leads each of the Republicans vying for office.- READ MORE

