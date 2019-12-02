Pete Davidson Now Requires Fans To Sign NDAs Before Attending His Comedy Shows

Comedian and “Saturday Night Life” star Pete Davidson has a couple extra requirements for fans who attend is comedy performances.

For starters, attendees are asked to secure their phones and smart watches in “secure pouches” during the show, Deadline reported. This, the outlet reported, is becoming more common for comedians these days. As The San Francisco Chronicle reported, comedian Dave Chapelle and singer Madonna also require fans to lock up their phones before performances.

But in addition to securing electronic devices, Davidson now requires fans to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that carries with it a hefty $1 million fine for those who break it.

As Deadline reported, some fans attending Davidson's November 27 performance at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco, CA, were angered at the requirement to sign the NDA after they had bought tickets. One attendee, Stacy Young, wrote on Facebook the day of the performance that she received an email telling her to sign the NDA and provided photos of the agreement.