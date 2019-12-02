Obama reportedly told WH visitor that Trump ‘knows absolutely nothing’ after Oval Office meeting

“He knows absolutely nothing.”

Those were the words then-President Barack Obama told a White House visitor after November 2016 meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office following Trump’s surprise election victory, according to Politico.

Obama’s assessment about the scope of Trump’s knowledge of government affairs did not stop him from desiring a relationship with his successor, Kevin Lewis, Obama’s first post-presidential press secretary, told Politico. In fact, Obama “held out hope” that he and Trump could develop a relationship similar to the one he grew with his predecessor, George W. Bush.

“He wanted to be a resource,” Lewis said.

However, such a relationship never materialized. Indeed, Trump has only spoken to Obama one time since becoming president, according to Politico, calling Obama to thank him for a note he left Trump in the Oval Office. – READ MORE