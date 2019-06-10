PETA Condemns Fishing as ‘Cruel’ Harassment

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has denounced fishing as a cruel sport, insisting that fish feel pain and urging all anglers to become vegans.

“Fish are sentient individuals who feel pain,” PETA stated in a tweet Friday. “Invading an animal’s natural habitat, harassing them, killing them, and eating them for fun is so cruel.”

“Don’t go fishing this summer, or EVER,” PETA commanded.

In their accompanying video, PETA asks viewers to try to imagine what their cold-blooded brethren feel by putting themselves in the fish’s place.

"Anglers often try to retrieve hooks by shoving their fingers or even a pair of pliers down a fish's throat. Doing this doesn't just rip out the hook, but also part of the fish's throat and organs," the video states.