Millennial Dads Have Terrible DIY Skills; Half Don’t Own A Stepladder Or Cordless Drill

When it comes to simple tasks like changing tires, unclogging toilets or resetting a tripped circuit breaker, millennial dads are terrible compared to their own fathers, according to new research.

A poll of 1,000 millennial dads and 1,000 baby boomer dads conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Alarm.com reveals that the younger generation prefers to call in the professionals when it comes to a range of DIY tasks ranging from basic plumbing to assembling furniture.

What's more, millennial dads are less likely to own ordinary house tools that older dads would consider essential. Just 48% of millennial dads say they don't own a ladder, while 46% don't own a cordless drill. 38% don't own a set of screwdrivers, while 32% don't own a hammer (vs 93% of baby boomer dads).