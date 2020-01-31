PETA calls for Punxsutawney Phil to be replaced by an artificial intelligence groundhog: ‘Groundhogs are not barometers’

PETA — or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — is calling on the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club to retire the living, breathing iteration of Punxsutawney Phil.

In a Tuesday letter, PETA asked the club to consider its plea and release Punxsutawney Phil to a “reputable sanctuary.”

The organization proposes that the club substitute the groundhog with a “cutting-edge animatronic groundhog that could actually predict the weather using artificial intelligence instead.”

According to tradition — and legend — there will be another six weeks of winter weather if Phil sees his shadow. If he doesn’t, it will be an early spring. Punxsutawney has been using a groundhog in the annual ceremony for at least 134 years.

Tracy Reiman, who is PETA’s executive vice president, said, “Gentle, vulnerable groundhogs are not barometers. PETA is offering the club a win-win situation: Breathe life into a tired tradition and finally do right by the long-suffering animal.” – READ MORE