GOP Opponent to Jeff Van Drew Avoids Primary Against the Dem-Turned-Republican by Switching Districts

Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s (R-N.J) path to re-election just got a little bit easier now that one of his opponents decided to run in a different district.

As Politico reports, David Richter — who was seen as Van Drew’s toughest Republican opponent — decided that he would run for Congress in a different district, and endorsed Van Drew.

“I’ve made my decision. I am going to step aside from the 2nd District race,” Richter said an interview with Politico.

Instead, Richter will run in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional district against freshman Rep. Andy Kim (D).

Richter said that he was running in Van Drew’s district because it was “traditionally Republican seat that had gone blue in the last election,” and he wanted to reclaim it, but now that Van Drew switched parties, “That already happened.” – READ MORE