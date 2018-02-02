PETA Attacks Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles For Refusing To Eat Only Vegan Pizza

People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced Wednesday that they are waging a campaign against Nickelodeon’s reboot of the super-popular children’s show, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” because the network refuses to assure PETA that the cartoon mutant turtles will eat only vegan pizza.

In a letter to Nickelodeon issued Wednesday, PETA charges that “animals are not ours to eat or abuse in any other way,” apparently not realizing that the Ninja Turtles are, themselves, animals, and begs the network to showcase New York City’s growing number of dairy-free pizza parlors.

“Modern kids are embracing vegan food, so why shouldn’t modern Ninja Turtles?” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange asks in the statement. “Vegan pizza is popular, and it’s healthier and far kinder to animals than old-fashioned dairy cheese pizza. PETA thinks that’s something the ‘Heroes in a Half Shell’ would support.”- READ MORE

Sen. Orrin Hatch trolled PETA’s Twitter account after they asked the public to present their best arguments for eating bacon.

Present your best argument for eating bacon. — PETA (@peta) June 28, 2017

Hatch first responded with an American flag emoji before snapping a bunch of pictures of him eating and shopping for various bacon products.

One user got angry with Hatch for his photos and, in a now deleted tweet, said they hope he chokes on his delicious bacon.

“There are worse ways to go,” Hatch shot back.

PETA was sorely mistaken if they actually thought they could convince people on Twitter not to eat bacon.

I think the worst argument for eating bacon is still better than the best argument not to eat bacon. — Ben Conard (@Iamnotahumanben) June 28, 2017