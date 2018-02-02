New Texts From Anti-Trump FBI Agents Show They Tried To Evade Rule To Archive Messages

New revelations about two anti-Trump and pro-Clinton FBI officials were revealed on Thursday as previously undisclosed text messages between the two show that they were eager to “get around” the bureau’s rules for archiving and preserving text messages.

The newly-released texts between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page appear to show that they were interested in getting around policies that dictated they had to preserve communications. The Washington Examiner reports:

Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, in a letter dated January 31 to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said, “According to text messages produced to the committee, Ms. Page and Mr. Strzok make references to communicating with other FBI employees via text message, phone call, email and voicemail. Additional text messages suggest that FBI officials used non-official email accounts and messaging programs to communicate about official business.” – READ MORE

Pres. Trump says GOP memo has been declassified: “Congress will do whatever they’re going to do. But I think it’s a disgrace what’s happening in our country…A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves.” https://t.co/NYDU3X9e6w pic.twitter.com/zsCzp3Q7dm — Nightline (@Nightline) February 2, 2018

The Steele dossier formed an essential part of the initial and all three renewal FISA applications against Carter Page.

Andrew McCabe confirmed that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information.

House Intel memo key point: The FBI’s Andrew McCabe confirmed to the committee that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information. Story posting soon. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 2, 2018

W/out dossier, there would’ve been no FISA warrant. Was admitted under oath by McCabe. DOJ/FBI already knew dossier’s source was unreliable & shouldn’t be used, but filed applic w/it anyways. Waited until after to fire Steele. Then applied for extensions on warrant anyways. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2018

The political origins of the Steele dossier were known to senior DOJ and FBI officials, but excluded from the FISA applications. – READ MORE