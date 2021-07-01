Person Tweets Something Nasty And Insulting At Chris Cuomo, He Shares His Flexed Bicep In Response

Chris Cuomo shared a photo of his flexed bicep as a reply the CNN pundit was going to break his arm “jerking off.”

“You’re gonna break your arm jerking yourself off,” Twitter user Legalize_LSD1 tweeted at Cuomo.

Cuomo tweeted in response, “That how this happened?! Hahahaha. Come on, baby, dont hate – facilitate. You can do better than this petty bs.”

Before it got too silly, the exchange began when Cuomo praised StanYeahMan on Monday morning. – READ MORE

