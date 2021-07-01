Illinois Gov. Pritzker Urges Vaccinated People to Mask Up

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) on Monday urged residents to continue to take precautions and to wear masks even as coronavirus vaccination efforts are underway, citing the World Health Organization’s (W.H.O.) recent warning about the Delta variant and subsequently mask guidance, urging fully vaccinated people to wear masks.

“The lessons here at home and across the world are a harbinger of what could happen here, particularly in low vaccinated areas, if we don’t see a higher uptake of the vaccine across Illinois,” Pritzker said on Monday while wearing a mask.

“This is very real. I implore all residents: If you have friends and family on the fence, share with them the life-saving benefits of these free vaccines and encourage them to remain masked until they are fully vaccinated,” he continued, noting that he was wearing a mask “out of an abundance of caution,” despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, which effectively clears vaccinated individuals from face coverings.

“I think when we leave our home every day, I would encourage everybody — whether you’re vaccinated or not — to bring your mask with you,” the Democrat governor said. “You know what the guidelines are across the state of Illinois, and use your mask accordingly.”

The CDC has identified the Delta variant as a “variant of concern,” and the W.H.O. is now urging fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks as well.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --