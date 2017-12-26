‘These people’ are ‘the deep state’: GOP Congressman calls for ‘purge’ of the FBI

GOP Rep. Francis Rooney said on Tuesday that he wants to see the FBI and Justice Department purge agents with perceivable political biases who he believes are working for the “deep state.”

Rooney is the latest GOP lawmaker to criticize the FBI over what President Donald Trump’s allies see as a tainted investigation into his campaign being carried out by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Another Florida congressman, Rep. Matt Gaetz, has alleged that Mueller and his team are staging a “coup d’etat” against Trump.

Republican Rep. Francis Rooney said Tuesday that he wants to see the upper ranks of the FBI purged of politically motivated agents who he believes are working for “the deep state.”

“People have very high standards of our government agencies,” the Florida congressman told MSNBC. He added that recent revelations about the political biases of various FBI employees “undermine” his “confidence that the agencies don’t respect the Constitution and will not put the ends before the means.”

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson pushed back.

“That’s a pretty broad brush you’re painting with,” she said.

Rooney then went on to list examples of the FBI putting the “ends before the means,” including “with Hillary Clinton, with her $84 million of potentially illegal campaign contributions” and the Clinton Foundation’s supposed involvement with the Uranium One deal.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *