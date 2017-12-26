Flake warns: Trump headed for GOP primary challenge in 2020

Trump critic and Republican Sen. Jeff Flake suggested Sunday that the president’s words and actions have left him open to a primary challenge if he seeks reelection.

“If he continues on the path that he’s on, that is going to leave a huge swath of voters looking for someone else,” Flake, who is not seeking reelection in 2018, told ABC News’ “This Week.” He’s probably inviting a Republican challenge.”

Flake also said Trump’s continued path could result in a “diminished base” and “a huge swath of voters in the middle that may be looking for something else” — including a “far left” president like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent, or Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The first-term senator has been perhaps the most outspoken congressional Republican against Trump. – READ MORE

