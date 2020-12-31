Pentagon Slams Biden For Claiming That His Team Is Being Denied Access To Information

The Department of Defense slammed Democrat Joe Biden for claiming without evidence that his team has not received all of the information that they need during the transition period, saying that U.S. officials have given Biden’s team more resources than Biden’s team initially requested.

“My team needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies. We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch up that our adversaries may try to exploit,” Biden claimed yesterday. “But as I said from the beginning, we have encountered roadblocks from the political leadership at the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget. Right now, we just aren’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It’s nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility.”

Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller slammed the claims from Biden, noting that the department has given Biden’s team more access to resources than they initially requested.

“The Department of Defense has conducted 164 interviews with over 400 officials, and provided over 5,000 pages of documents – far more than initially requested by Biden’s transition team,” Miller said in a statement. “DOD’s efforts already surpass those of recent administrations with over three weeks to go and we continue to schedule additional meetings for the remainder of the transition and answer any and all requests for information in our purview.” – READ MORE

