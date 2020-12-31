Alyssa Milano says masks ‘will protect you more than an AR-15 will’ — immediately gets roasted

Progressive actress Alyssa Milano recently tried to persuade “anti-maskers” to wear face coverings to guard themselves from the coronavirus by arguing that the small pieces of cloth offer greater protection than AR-15s.
“Anti-maskers are the same people who think they need an AR-15 for ‘protection,'” the anti-gun activist and frequent critic of conservatives scoffingly tweeted on Tuesday, adding, “LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK: A MASK WILL PROTECT YOU *MORE* THAN AN AR-15 WILL.”
Milano’s argument is sensible enough, right? Masks in all likelihood have a better shot of warding off the coronavirus than guns do. After all, wearing a face covering is currently thought to help limit the spread of certain infectious diseases and is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. – READ MORE
