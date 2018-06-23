Pentagon May House Up to 20,000 Children on Military Bases

Up to 20,000 unaccompanied immigrant children could be housed on military bases as early as July, The Boston Globe and other media outlets are reporting.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to provide temporary housing for immigrants as part of the president’s executive order (and immigration policy reversal), which ends the separation of children and adults at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mattis seemed undaunted by the Herculean task ahead.

“We have housed refugees. We have housed people thrown out of their homes by earthquakes and hurricanes,” Mattis said when asked about reports that the Department of Health and Human Services was eyeing four military bases to house detained immigrants, according to Politico. “We do whatever is in the best interests of the country.”

The notification was also sent to lawmakers on Wednesday, reported The Washington Post, indicating that the Defense Department received a request for assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). – READ MORE

