Air Force training flight down in New Mexico: one crew member injured; another’s condition unknown

An Air Force aircraft crashed in New Mexico on Friday during a training exercise, injuring one crew member, officials said.

An A-29 Super Tucano crashed over the Red Rio Bombing Range at about 11:30 a.m. local time in an area just 65 miles north of Holloman Air Force Base.

The aircraft was participating in a “training flight as a part of the Air Force’s Light Attack Experiment,” according to a statement.

White Sands Missile Range Directorate of Emergency Services was the first to respond to the scene. – READ MORE

