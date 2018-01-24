Pentagon Focuses on Middle East for “Spring Cleaning” in Brand New Military Decision

The Pentagon is prepared to do a bit of “spring cleaning” in one of the most dangerous areas of the Middle East, and it’s not going to make extremist groups happy.

According to a report from The Washington Post, the Trump administration’s Pentagon is possibly planning to send an additional 1,000 troops to Afghanistan to help secure the country.

The increase, which would take place this spring, would raise the number of U.S. troops in the country from 14,000 to 15,000.

“The possible increases have the support of the Army’s senior leadership, which has been working to determine the mix of troops required to execute a strategy centered on a new combat formation,” The Post reported.

Defense Secretary James Mattis hasn’t signed off on the increase yet, which is supposed to take effect before the fighting season starts in earnest.

According to the Post, the move is part of the Trump administration’s strategy to “deploy newly created combat advisory teams to some of the most violent, remote and heavily contested areas of Afghanistan.” – READ MORE

Our military’s role is to keep the peace; to keep the peace for one more year, one more month, one more week, one more day; to ensure our diplomats who are working to solve problems do so from a position of strength and giving allies confidence in us. This confidence is underpinned by the assurance that our military will win should diplomacy fail.

While diplomacy is the preferred method of conflict resolution, after a four-decade career in the Marines, Mattis is well aware of the dangers posed to the U.S. However, he offered a grave warning to anyone who is considering a physical attack on America.

“To those who would threaten America’s experiment in democracy, they must know: If you challenge us, it will be your longest and your worst day,” Mattis declared.

He advised detractors to “work with our diplomats” because “you don’t want to fight the Department of Defense.” – READ MORE

In a memo to agency employees, Mattis explained his high expectations for the military during an event that will constrain the U.S. armed forces.

“We will continue to execute daily operations around the world – ships and submarines will remain at sea, our aircraft will continue to fly and our warfighters will continue to pursue terrorists throughout the Middle East, Africa and South Asia,” Mattis said. “While training for reservists must be curtailed, active forces will stay at their posts adapting their training to achieve the least negative impact on our readiness to fight.”

While the shutdown will halt paychecks for troops, cause furloughs for civilian Defense Department workers, and cause disruption for the military, Mattis pledged his “personal commitment that the department’s leadership will do our best to mitigate the impacts of the disruptions and any financial burdens to you and your families.”

Letter from Secretary Mattis to our great military on #SchumerShutdown

"Steady as she goes – hold the line. I know our Nation can count on you." pic.twitter.com/BvNYQsuAGU — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 20, 2018

“Steady as she goes – hold the line. I know our nation can count on you,” Mattis said, adding, “Stay alert” just before his signature. – READ MORE

Secretary of Defense James Mattis has a reputation of being a military man’s military man. During his service, Mattis was known for his strict adherence to the rules and chain of command. His devotion to the military code of conduct and way of life has served him well in earning the respect of the men serving under him.

According to his press secretary, Mattis was caught in unforeseen travel difficulties on the way to a speech, which promised to make him late.

When it became clear that Mattis would not be making it on time for a speech he was to deliver, the secretary took matters into his own hands.

Mattis got out of the vehicle, and ordered his staff to do the same. Mattis walked the rest of the way on the sidewalk to the speech. – READ MORE