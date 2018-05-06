Pentagon Bomber & Obama Buddy Bill Ayers: ‘I Served Honorably In The Struggle Against War, For Peace And Justice’

I served honorably in the struggle against war, for peace and justice https://t.co/lLumozc9t1 — Bill Ayers (@WilliamAyers) May 2, 2018

Ayers, who has been lauded by Leftists including Barack Obama for decades, was in fact a terrorist. He was one of the founders of the Weather Underground, and participated in the bombings of the New York City Police Department headquarters, the U.S. Capitol, and the Pentagon. The group’s ideology: “Kill all the rich people. Break up their cars and apartments. Bring the revolution home. Kill your parents.” Three of his friends were killed when a bomb Ayers designed went off during its production. That bomb, as Andy McCarthy points out, had been designed to murder U.S. soldiers. In 2001, Ayers stated, “I don’t regret setting bombs” and added, “I feel we didn’t do enough.”. – READ MORE

