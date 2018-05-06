Politics World
Alan Dershowitz: John Kerry would be violating the Logan Act if it was enforced
Former Secretary of State John Kerry would be violating the Logan Act, if it was enforced, for secretly speaking with foreign leaders about salvaging the Iran nuclear deal during Trump’s presidency, Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz argued Saturday.
No one has ever been prosecuted under the Logan Act, a more than 200-year-old law that prohibits private citizens from acting on behalf of the U.S. in negotiations with foreign governments without authorization.
“Fortunately for everybody, the Logan Act [is a] dead letter but if it were in existence, my friend John Kerry would be violating the Logan Act,” Dershowitz told “Fox & Friends.”
“He is negotiating, though he is not in the administration, and there are real problems with doing that,” he continued. – READ MORE
Kerry has reportedly engaged in shadow diplomacy with foreign leaders to discuss ways of preserving the Iran nuclear deal that he helped construct.