True Pundit

Pennsylvania lawmaker says he wouldn’t stop his car on a highway if faced with street protests like those in St. Louis

A Pennsylvania lawmaker said he would not stop his car “under any conditions” if protesters took to the streets in his district as they were in St. Louis, Mo., after a former police officer was acquitted of the murder of a black man.

“If anyone EVER tries to stop my car on a highway with negative intentions… I will not stop under any conditions,” Rep. Aaron Bernstine, a Republican who represents Pennsylvania’s 10th district in the state’s legislature, wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Bernstine also tweeted a link to news article about the unrest that erupted in downtown St. Louis on Friday night following the acquittal of ex-cop Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. – READ MORE