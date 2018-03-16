Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Vows to Purge Illegal Voters

A Republican gubernatorial candidate has promised to crack down on noncitizen voting in the Keystone State, a pledge he indicated was even more important in light of Tuesday’s photo finish in a special election for a congressional seat near Pittsburgh.

Scott Wagner, a businessman and state senator from York County, vowed to order the Pennsylvania Department of State to audit its voter registration records and immediately remove any noncitizens from the rolls.

“As governor, my commitment to the integrity of our elections will be crystal clear,” he said in a statement. “What we are seeing in the 18th District shows that every vote matters, and furthers the argument for getting a firmer grip on who we have voting in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

In that race, Democrat Conor Lamb apparently defeated Republican Rick Saccone by 627 votes out of 228,378 cast, but absentee ballots remain to be counted and GOP officials may seek a recount. – READ MORE

