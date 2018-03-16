WATCH: CNN’s Camerota Blasts Rubio On Gun Control. Then The Facts Crush Her.

On Thursday, CNN co-host Alisyn Camerota criticized Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for not doing more to push for additional gun control after last month’s school shooting.

Watch this brazen attempt to mislead viewers by @CNN’s @NewDay host Alisyn Camerota, hailing @TedDeutch for the #StopSchoolViolenceAct, (the very bill that @MarcoRubio has been fighting for non stop for weeks) while criticizing Rubio for focusing on other priorities. pic.twitter.com/cvfdiEVw5f — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 15, 2018

The “New Day” host made the comment while interviewing Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), whose district includes Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the mass shooting took place.

“Marco Rubio, who represents Florida and was there at our CNN town hall, he introduced a bill yesterday,” Camerota said. “It was about Daylight Savings Time. He wants to make it year round. Do you think that helps gun violence?” – READ MORE

