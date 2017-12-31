True Pundit

Pence’s Vacation Neighbors Sent a Statement to the VP, But Secret Service’s Response Had Them Bringing Out the Food

Vice President Mike Pence and his family are spending the holidays near Aspen, Colorado, and on Friday, they received a message from their neighbors.

According to CNN, the neighbors hung a rainbow flag with the words “Make America Gay Again” on a stone pillar that borders the end of the driveway to the two homes.

@TheAspenTimes/Twitter

Initially, the man was nervous about placing the banner because of Pence’s security detail, which he assumed wouldn’t allow him to do it. However, the encounter ended up being a surprising one.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo explained to the Aspen Times, “When they said, ‘We’re not here to control your free speech rights,’ they came out with chili and began feeding them.” – READ MORE

