North Korea received oil from Russia in violation of UN sanctions: report

In an apparent violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution, Russian ships have allegedly transferred oil products to North Korean vessels out at sea on several occasions, according to a published report.

The Security Council resolution bars the Hermit Kingdom from importing natural gas and capped its crude oil imports in September, Reuters reported, citing two senior Western European security sources.

The news follows President Donald Trump’s criticism of China this week regarding a South Korean report that Chinese ships have illegally supplied oil to North Korean ships at sea dozens of times since October. China denied the reports Friday.

On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry denied the report and vowed the country has “fully and strictly observed the sanctions regime.” The ministry noted that resolutions by the U.N. Security Council have imposed limits on North Korea’s refined oil imports but have not banned it all together.

According to the report, Russian ships conducted ship-to-ship transfers at least three times during October and November. In September, Reuters reported a number of North Korean ships fueled up directly from Russia and sailed the product back to their country by lying about where the cargo would be delivered. – READ MORE

